Maharashtra to set up music academy in Asha Bhosle's memory

The Maharashtra government has decided to establish a world-class music academy in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on Sunday. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Monday, reported UNI. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the late singer had proposed the establishment of such an institute. "Steps will be taken to bring the institute envisioned by her into reality," he added.

Vision details Location and vision of the music institute A senior official revealed that Bhosle had discussed her vision for the music institute with State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. The discussions were ongoing while identifying a suitable land parcel for the project when she passed away. The proposed location for the institute is Bandra Reclamation, near Rang Sharda Hotel. It will be an international standard institution aimed at imparting world-class music education to upcoming talents.

Previous announcement Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar was also paid This is the second major music institute to be set up in Mumbai. In January 2022, the then-Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had announced an international music college as a tribute to another legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. It was named Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Museum. The Directorate of Arts (DoA) had approved a 7,000 square meter plot at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai for this proposed institution.

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