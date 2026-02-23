'Intellectually bankrupt': 'KLS 2' director slams Prakash Raj's mockery
Entertainment
Kamakhya Narayan Singh, who directed the upcoming sequel to "The Kerala Story," publicly criticized actor Prakash Raj after Raj mocked his film on X with food images.
Singh called Raj "intellectually bankrupt" and questioned his integrity in an interview.
Singh pushes back against idea of forced beef-eating, conversions
Singh said he once admired Raj as an actor but now feels disappointed by his comments.
He also pushed back against the idea of forced beef-eating and conversions, saying, "The civilized society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion."
The sequel, which explores alleged forced conversions in multiple states, releases February 27.