Why are international artists avoiding US tours?
What's the story
Before an international artist can perform in the United States, someone has to submit a petition on their behalf to the federal government. This process is complicated but also expensive, making it difficult for foreign artists to enter the country. However, things have gotten worse lately with increased visa processing times and application costs, as revealed by NPR.
Increased hurdles
Increased costs and uncertainty
The number of interview slots at US embassies has been limited, leading to a backlog. The application fees have also increased.
Moreover, even if the paperwork is perfect and fees are paid, reportedly artists can still be denied entry at the border.
This has resulted in a significant decrease in international cultural exchange for American audiences.
Visa journey
Understanding the nonimmigrant visa process for artists
To understand the nonimmigrant visa process for artists, consider Kongero, a Swedish folk a cappella group that recently completed its second US tour.
Their booking agent planned the tour and filed a petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services to prove that they qualified for a P-3 visa. This is the category for culturally unique artists.
After USCIS approved their petition, each artist had to wait for an individual visa interview at a US consulate in their home country.
Delays
Processing times and changes under Trump administration
Historically, nonimmigrant visa processing for artists took about two to four months.
However, this has increased due to a backlog from the pandemic and stricter immigration policies under the Donald Trump Administration.
Currently, it takes an average of 11.5 months to review a P visa petition like Kongero's.
For an O-1 visa petition for individual artists with "extraordinary ability," processing time has stretched to just over a year.
Entry challenges
Final hurdle at the border
Once artists have their travel arrangements set, their petition approved, and their passport stamped, they still face the last hurdle at the US border.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have the final say on whether an artist can enter the country.
However, this process has become more unpredictable recently due to heightened scrutiny of travelers entering the US.
Artist experiences
'With all the additional fees and costs...'
Emma Bjorling, a member of Kongero, missed the first week of their two-month US tour due to a new mandatory in-person interview requirement.
This added stress and cost made her question the value of returning to the US for future tours.
"With all the additional fees and costs and troubles and stress... it's not worth it, not financially, and not stress-wise and workload-wise," she said.