International Film Festival of Delhi: Dates, films, everything to know

Dhurandhar-2 is among the films to be screened at the festival, which features more than 140 films picked from more than 2,000 entries received from over 47 countries. Expect a mix: around 40% Hindi movies, 30% international picks, and plenty of regional Indian films.

Special sessions, exhibitions planned

IFFD isn't just about watching movies: it's a space for discovering new voices and ideas.

There will be sections for patriotic flicks, spiritual stories, and kids' films. Sharmila Tagore will be felicitated at IFFD 2026.

Plus: masterclasses, industry sessions, exhibitions or panels, platforms or opportunities for emerging talent and creators, and free entry if you register early!