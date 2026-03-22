International Film Festival of Delhi: Dates, films, everything to know
Delhi is getting its own global film festival!
The inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) runs March 25-31, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, with screenings also happening at multiplexes and open-air venues.
A dignitary will open the event.
This is what you can watch
Dhurandhar-2 is among the films to be screened at the festival, which features more than 140 films picked from more than 2,000 entries received from over 47 countries.
Expect a mix: around 40% Hindi movies, 30% international picks, and plenty of regional Indian films.
Special sessions, exhibitions planned
IFFD isn't just about watching movies: it's a space for discovering new voices and ideas.
There will be sections for patriotic flicks, spiritual stories, and kids' films. Sharmila Tagore will be felicitated at IFFD 2026.
Plus: masterclasses, industry sessions, exhibitions or panels, platforms or opportunities for emerging talent and creators, and free entry if you register early!