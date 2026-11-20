Salman Khan's 'Monster' brings in 6 international stunt choreographers
What's the story
The upcoming film Monster, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, is set to feature a unique combination of family drama and high-octane action. The makers have roped in six stunt choreographers and coordinators with experience in both Indian and international projects. The team includes South Korean action director and stunt coordinator Oh Se-yeong, who has worked on films like War, Kill, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Avengers: Age of Ultron (stunt coordination), and Parasite (stunts).
Global talent
Craig MacRae, Kecha Khamphakdee join the team
The Monster team also includes South African action director and stunt coordinator Craig MacRae, who has worked on projects like Pathaan, Jawan, Mad Max: Fury Road, Warrior, Black Sails, and Homeland.
Thai stunt coordinator Kecha Khamphakdee is known for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Bulgarian action director and stunt coordinator Kaloyan Vodenicharov has worked on Baahubali: The Beginning, Troy, World War Z, No Time to Die, Men in Black: International, and The Expendables.
Local talent
Indian stunt coordinators and 'Monster' director
The Monster team also includes Indian stunt coordinators Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu.
Rodrigues is known for his work in Animal, King, and Extraction. Meanwhile, Arasu has worked on films like Maharaja and Jana Nayagan.
The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, known for Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi, and Varisu.
It stars Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swami as well.
Multilingual release
More about 'Monster'
Monster is produced by Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.
The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Eid 2027.
Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on December 4.