The Monster team also includes South African action director and stunt coordinator Craig MacRae, who has worked on projects like Pathaan, Jawan, Mad Max: Fury Road, Warrior, Black Sails, and Homeland.

Thai stunt coordinator Kecha Khamphakdee is known for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Bulgarian action director and stunt coordinator Kaloyan Vodenicharov has worked on Baahubali: The Beginning, Troy, World War Z, No Time to Die, Men in Black: International, and The Expendables.