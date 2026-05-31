IO Interactive's '007 First Light' launches on PS5 and Steam
"007 First Light," the new James Bond game from IO Interactive, is out now and brings a cinematic spy adventure to PlayStation 5 and Steam PC.
If you're looking to jump in, there are some solid discounts on both Standard and Deluxe editions.
Costco PS5 $62.99 Fanatical Steam $60.89
Costco has the standard PS5 edition for $62.99 (normally $69.99) as an online-only offer.
PC players can grab the Steam standard edition on Fanatical for $60.89, while the Deluxe edition—with extra in-game cosmetics—is going for $69.59 (about $10 off).
Blends 'Hitman' stealth with 'Uncharted' action
Blending IO Interactive's "Hitman" expertise with "Uncharted"-style action, "007 First Light" features stealth sandbox missions, hand-to-hand combat, fun gadgets, and muscle car driving, making it a fresh take on classic Bond gameplay for fans who love variety.