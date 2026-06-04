IPL chairman Modi biopic announced with Rajani leading creative team
Entertainment
A biopic about Lalit Modi, the IPL chairman, is officially happening.
The project is just getting started, with scripting underway and Sneha Rajani, former Sony head, leading the creative team.
Modi interviewed, Singh interest uncertain
To build the story, Modi says he has already done a bunch of interviews. It is a big process and still early days.
Interestingly, Ranveer Singh once told Modi in London that he would love to play him on screen.
While Modi praised Ranveer's acting chops, he is not sure if Ranveer is still up for the role.