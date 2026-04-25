iQIYI plans most content created by AI within 5 years

iQIYI to make 16 AI films

They've also rolled out a revamped app, hoping to attract users left behind after OpenAI's Sora app shut down.

iQIYI plans to make 16 films using Nadou Pro and will give filmmakers extra profits if they use it.

This comes as box office numbers in China fell nearly 40% this Chinese New Year, and iQIYI's own revenue dropped 13% in early 2026.

The company is staying optimistic with an AI-generated film coming out this summer.