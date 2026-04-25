iQIYI plans most content created by AI within 5 years
Entertainment
iQIYI, a Chinese streaming service, just announced plans to have most of its content made by artificial intelligence within five years.
CEO Gong Yu shared that its new Nadou Pro tool will be at the heart of this shift, aiming to turn iQIYI into a go-to spot for AI-created movies and series.
iQIYI to make 16 AI films
They've also rolled out a revamped app, hoping to attract users left behind after OpenAI's Sora app shut down.
iQIYI plans to make 16 films using Nadou Pro and will give filmmakers extra profits if they use it.
This comes as box office numbers in China fell nearly 40% this Chinese New Year, and iQIYI's own revenue dropped 13% in early 2026.
The company is staying optimistic with an AI-generated film coming out this summer.