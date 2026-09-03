Irani: 'Haiwaan' not a copy of 'Oppam,' Priyadarshan approached differently
Boman Irani wants everyone to know that Haiwaan isn't just a copy-paste of the Malayalam film Oppam.
While the new thriller takes inspiration from Oppam's premise, director Priyadarshan has approached Haiwaan differently while retaining the premise and even told the cast, including Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, not to watch the original so they could bring something fresh.
Irani praises Khan's blind-role, lauds Priyadarshan
Irani praised Saif Ali Khan for his dedication to playing a blind character, saying, "Acting is about imagination, and you have to imagine that there is nothing in front of you."
He also called working with Priyadarshan a privilege, describing him as a "The joy of working with Priyan sir is that he is a master at understanding the lens, the camera, the actor's face, the movement of the camera and using the ambience around him." who brings unique energy by making changes on the spot.