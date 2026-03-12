RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury on Iran missile attacks: 'I feel safe'

In late February and early March 2026, Iran launched missiles at Dubai and Abu Dhabi after US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear sites. Reports initially cited one death, injuries at Abu Dhabi airport, and a fire at a Dubai resort. The US then advised Americans in the region to leave.

More on her family and feeling safe

Stanbury is currently stuck in Los Angeles while her twin sons are back in Dubai with their dad, but she says they're safe and handling things well, even if being apart isn't ideal.

She also pointed out that during her time in Dubai, she actually felt more at risk during incidents like a shooting near where she dined in Austin on March 1, 2026.