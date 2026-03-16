Irish actor Jessie Buckley makes history at Oscars
Entertainment
Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actor ever to win Best Actress at the Oscars, thanks to her standout role in Hamnet.
The film, directed by Chloe Zhao and featuring Paul Mescal as Shakespeare, received multiple Academy Award nominations.
It's a big moment for Irish talent on the global stage.
Buckley's previous wins and her acceptance speech
Before the Oscars, Buckley had already won at the Critics's Choice Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes.
Beating out Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Renate Reinsve in her category, she expressed gratitude and emotional disbelief during her acceptance remarks.
Her win is inspiring a lot of young actors back home and beyond.