Shiva Nirvana has helmed it

Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' to release on August 21

By Isha Sharma 05:09 pm Jun 07, 202605:09 pm

What's the story

Mythri Movie Makers has announced that its upcoming production, Irumudi, will release on August 21, 2026. The film stars Ravi Teja and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The makers also revealed that the movie will be released as Irumudikattu in Tamil. The announcement comes after the release of a teaser glimpse, which received positive reactions from fans and critics alike.