Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' to release on August 21
What's the story
Mythri Movie Makers has announced that its upcoming production, Irumudi, will release on August 21, 2026. The film stars Ravi Teja and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The makers also revealed that the movie will be released as Irumudikattu in Tamil. The announcement comes after the release of a teaser glimpse, which received positive reactions from fans and critics alike.
Box office battle
'Paradise' to avoid clash with 'Irumudi'
Teja will be seen alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshatra in Irumudi. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The release date of Irumudi coincides with that of actor Nani's highly anticipated film, The Paradise. However, industry reports suggest that Nani's film may get postponed again due to pending work. According to 123Telugu, it might release in December 2026.
Cast
Meet the supporting cast of the movie
The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Meesala Lakshman, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ramana Bhargav, Kishore Kancherapalem, and Karthik Adusumalli. Teja was last seen in the comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Released on January 13, it also stars Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, and Ghosh in key roles.