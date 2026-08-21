Where to watch Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' after theatrical run

Speaking about the movie's themes, Nirvana recently said, "I thought of a story about a father and daughter, where the daughter should be able to tell her father anything without hiding anything."

"Irumudi is going to be an intense family drama. Don't think that this film is going to be light-hearted like my earlier films. This is a serious and intense film, especially the last 40 minutes, where you will be completely immersed in the human emotional drama."