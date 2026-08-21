Where to watch Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' after theatrical run
What's the story
Ravi Teja's latest film Irumudi, released on Friday, will reportedly stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The streamer paid around ₹14 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights, per reports. The emotional action drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana, stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and Baby Nakshatra as Teja's daughter.
Themes
Nirvana on film's 'serious' backdrop
Speaking about the movie's themes, Nirvana recently said, "I thought of a story about a father and daughter, where the daughter should be able to tell her father anything without hiding anything."
"Irumudi is going to be an intense family drama. Don't think that this film is going to be light-hearted like my earlier films. This is a serious and intense film, especially the last 40 minutes, where you will be completely immersed in the human emotional drama."
Film details
Meet the cast and crew
Irumudi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
The ensemble cast includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, and Swasika, among others.
Vishnu Sarma has handled the cinematography, while Prawin Pudi did the editing.