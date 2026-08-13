'Irumudi' trailer: Teja faces village deaths and family turmoil

Teja's role is layered: he's devoted to his wife and daughter but battling alcohol addiction, which strains his relationships.

The trailer also shows him taking on the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha for spiritual growth.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Baby Nakshathra. With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and fans hyped after the trailer, this one looks set to deliver a powerful story about redemption and community secrets.