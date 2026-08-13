'Irumudi' trailer: Teja faces village deaths and family turmoil
Entertainment
The trailer for Irumudi just dropped, and it's got Ravi Teja playing a family guy whose world gets turned upside down by strange deaths in his village.
The film, releasing August 21, mixes personal struggles with a bigger mystery, promising plenty of drama and suspense.
Teja faces addiction and Ayyappa deeksha
Teja's role is layered: he's devoted to his wife and daughter but battling alcohol addiction, which strains his relationships.
The trailer also shows him taking on the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha for spiritual growth.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Baby Nakshathra. With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and fans hyped after the trailer, this one looks set to deliver a powerful story about redemption and community secrets.