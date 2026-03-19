'Dhurandhar 2' ending explained: Is a Part 3 coming?

The much-anticipated Hindi film, Dhurandhar 2 , has finally hit theaters. The film follows the journey of Hamza ( Ranveer Singh ), an Indian spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates a terrorist camp in Pakistan. Sequel to 2025's blockbuster hit Dhurandhar, it had fans speculating if a third part would come. So, what happens at the end? Spoilers ahead!

Plot twist Hamza nearly meets his end Hamza manages to dismantle many gangs and ISI arms bases, but in the climax he's arrested and tortured by Pakistani forces. But, lo and behold, he's rescued by Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). In a major twist, it's revealed that Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), a senior Pakistani politician, is also an Indian agent. Jamali helps Hamza escape back to India, where he meets Sanyal and returns to his village in Punjab. However, the ending is left open-ended.

Post-credits scenes 'Dhurandhar 2' post-credits scenes explained The film ends with two post-credits scenes. The first one is a montage during the credits that shows how Jaskirat (Hamza's real name) trained to become a spy after being rescued by Sanyal and his team. The second scene features General Shahnawaz (Raj Zutshi), the Pakistani general who was coerced by Sanyal to let Hamza go, losing it in front of his men. However, neither of these scenes hints at a third part.

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