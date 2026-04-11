Is *NSYNC reunion on the cards?

Joey Fatone, a former member of *NSYNC , has revealed that the group recently discussed a possible reunion. However, the outcome was not what fans might have hoped for. "Probably not, flat out," he told Page Six. "Literally, we just said, 'Hey, do we see anything happening in a couple of years of *NSYNC?' And that was a no."

Reunion details More like a check-in than a planning session Fatone clarified that their recent conversation was more of a general chat than a planning session. He revealed, "It was literally the five of us going, 'how's everybody doing?'" The singer, who is currently promoting his new ID series Boy Band Confidential, also expressed skepticism about all members wanting to perform together. "So, do I see anything happening in the next two to four years? Probably not. Flat out. Finally got an answer."

Band history Brief history of *NSYNC For those unfamiliar with *NSYNC, the band was formed in Orlando in 1995 and consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Fatone, and Lance Bass. They were a dominant force in the late 90s and early 2000s with hits like Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me. Their album No Strings Attached broke records in 2000 by selling over a million copies within a day.

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