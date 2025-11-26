Mary Jane or Jean Grey?: Sadie Sink teases Marvel role
What's the story
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, details about her character remain under wraps, fueling speculation among fans. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sink addressed these rumors and hinted at her upcoming role without revealing any specifics.
Character speculation
'A lot of people forget that hair color can change'
When asked about the theories surrounding her character and red hair, Sink said, "A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but yeah, I understand all of the theories." She added, "People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."
Role speculation
Sink's potential role as X-Men's Jean Grey
One of the rumors speculated that Sink might play X-Men's Jean Grey, who famously has red hair. Responding to this, she said, "That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project. I was like, 'Wait! What are people talking about?'" Another major speculation was about Sink playing another red head, the canonical Mary Jane. However, there are no confirmations on that end, too.
Future projects
Sink to reprise role in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sink is also set to reprise her Marvel role in Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is scheduled to begin shooting in London in 2026. She will be joining Tom Holland and Zendaya, among others, in the upcoming superhero film. Other cast members confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day include Jacob Batalon, Liza Colon-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Marvin Jones III.