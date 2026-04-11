'Dhurandhar' fame Udaybir Sandhu to play villain in Venkatesh-Trivikram film?
What's the story
After the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, actor Venkatesh has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a new film titled Adarsha Kutumbam. The project is generating considerable excitement among fans. Now, according to a report by 123Telugu, Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Udaybir Sandhu is being speculated as the antagonist in this upcoming venture.
Career boost
Sandhu's rumored role and other details
In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sandhu played the character of Pinda, who is Ranveer Singh's brother-in-law. The film has been a major success for all its cast members and has helped them gain immense popularity. If the rumors about Sandhu's involvement in Adarsha Kutumbam are confirmed, it could be another significant career move for him. Harsha Vardhan is composing the music for this project while Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead.
Director
Know more about the director
Trivikram, a popular name in South Indian Cinema, made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve in 2002. He has worked with many South superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun, among others. He is best known for directing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Athadu (2005), and S/O Satyamurthy (2015), among others. He last helmed Guntur Kaaram in 2024.