'Dhurandhar' fame Udaybir Sandhu to play villain in Venkatesh-Trivikram film?

Career boost

Sandhu's rumored role and other details

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sandhu played the character of Pinda, who is Ranveer Singh's brother-in-law. The film has been a major success for all its cast members and has helped them gain immense popularity. If the rumors about Sandhu's involvement in Adarsha Kutumbam are confirmed, it could be another significant career move for him. Harsha Vardhan is composing the music for this project while Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead.