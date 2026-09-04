Isbell sues Suno alleging unauthorized use of artist identities

Grammy winner Jason Isbell is suing Suno, an AI music platform, saying the company used artists' names and identities without permission to make money.

The class action lawsuit, filed August 31, 2026, in federal court, was filed by Jason Isbell along with fellow musician plaintiffs David Lowery, Guy Forsyth, and Eduardo Calle.

They even compare Suno's actions to the Borg from Star Trek, basically accusing the company of treating artists like just another part of its collective.