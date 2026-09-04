Isbell sues Suno alleging unauthorized use of artist identities
Grammy winner Jason Isbell is suing Suno, an AI music platform, saying the company used artists' names and identities without permission to make money.
The class action lawsuit, filed August 31, 2026, in federal court, was filed by Jason Isbell along with fellow musician plaintiffs David Lowery, Guy Forsyth, and Eduardo Calle.
They even compare Suno's actions to the Borg from Star Trek, basically accusing the company of treating artists like just another part of its collective.
Co-plaintiffs seek damages injunction Suno denies
Isbell and his co-plaintiffs want damages and an order stopping Suno's practices.
Isbell said the lawsuit argues that "the identity right belongs to the performer" and seeks "to recover the value of those misappropriated identities and to stop their ongoing commercial exploitation."
Suno denies any wrongdoing and says its AI tools are for original music only, not copying real artists, and that it blocks prompts using specific names or copyrighted material.
The company says it'll fight these claims in court.