Isha Ambani makes Oscar debut in vintage Valentino gown
What's the story
Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, made a stunning debut on the red carpet of the 2026 Academy Awards. For this special occasion, she chose a vintage couture look from Valentino that exuded soft romance and spring vibes. The strapless gown featured intricate floral embroidery, enhancing its ethereal appeal.
Style statement
Ambani completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
The structured bodice of Ambani's gown accentuated her silhouette, while the flowing skirt added grace to her ensemble. She accessorized the look with statement jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a choker-style necklace that added glamour to her red-carpet ensemble. Before the ceremony, she also visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she met with museum director Amy Homma to discuss their shared interests in cinema and cultural storytelling.
Cultural significance
Ambani's 1st Oscars appearance
Ambani's appearance at the 2026 Oscars is a significant milestone as it marks her debut on this prestigious platform. Although she has graced the Met Gala in New York several times, this was her first time walking the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest night. She was accompanied by her husband, Anand Piramal.