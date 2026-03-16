Isha Ambani makes Oscar debut in vintage Valentino gown

Style statement

Ambani completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

The structured bodice of Ambani's gown accentuated her silhouette, while the flowing skirt added grace to her ensemble. She accessorized the look with statement jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a choker-style necklace that added glamour to her red-carpet ensemble. Before the ceremony, she also visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she met with museum director Amy Homma to discuss their shared interests in cinema and cultural storytelling.