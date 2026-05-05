Isha Ambani's Met Gala look woven with pure gold threads

Isha Ambani , the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani , made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Met Gala ﻿. She donned a custom Gaurav Gupta sari, intricately woven with pure gold threads by master artisans at Swadesh, as per Vogue India. The outfit was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and took over 1,200 hours to create with the help of over 50 artisans.

Design details It was a tribute to ancient Indian frescoes The sari's design is a tribute to ancient Indian frescoes, with hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs on the border. The earthy-colored painted surface is further enhanced with hand embroidery using techniques like zardozi, aari work, and relief embroidery. More than 200 old mine-cut diamonds were hand-sewn across the bodice using stones from Ambani's mother Nita Ambani's private collection.

Accessories Accessories completed Ambani's look Shroff Adajania completed Ambani's look with a jasmine hair sculpture inspired by mogra and gajra. The sculpture was made by Brooklyn-based artist Sourabh Gupta, who took over 150 hours to hand-shape each jasmine bud and bloom using paper, copper, and brass. A hand-carried Subodh Gupta mango sculpture added the final touch to her ensemble.

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