Met pre-party: Isha Ambani showcases Indian craftsmanship in stunning dress

Cultural homage

Her dress was a beautiful blend of India's rich traditions

The ensemble of the strapless midi dress showcased intricate zari work and Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, kantha and tilla work, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani and Banarasi brocade, among others. According to Swadesh, "This reimagining of the bandage dress through an Indian lens celebrates the body's natural form while honoring the country's rich artisan heritage." "Isha Ambani brings the spotlight to artisans from every corner of the country, reflecting the incredible depth and diversity of regional techniques."