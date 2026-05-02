Met pre-party: Isha Ambani showcases Indian craftsmanship in stunning dress
What's the story
Isha Ambani recently made a stunning appearance at Vogue's Met Gala 2026 pre-party. She wore a custom bandage dress by renowned designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh. The dress featured 26 handcrafted textile borders representing different regions of India and took over 450 hours to create, the brand revealed on Instagram. Her look was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Cultural homage
Her dress was a beautiful blend of India's rich traditions
The ensemble of the strapless midi dress showcased intricate zari work and Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, kantha and tilla work, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani and Banarasi brocade, among others. According to Swadesh, "This reimagining of the bandage dress through an Indian lens celebrates the body's natural form while honoring the country's rich artisan heritage." "Isha Ambani brings the spotlight to artisans from every corner of the country, reflecting the incredible depth and diversity of regional techniques."
Accessory details
She accessorized her look with oversized diamond earrings
To complement her stunning dress, Ambani opted for minimal accessories. She wore oversized diamond earrings and a matching ring. Her hair was styled in sleek, pulled-back braids with delicate hair adornments that added a hint of drama. Her makeup was soft yet radiant, featuring glowing skin, flushed cheeks, softly smoked eyes, bold winged eyeliner, and nude glossy lips. Ambani's dress perfectly aligned with this year's Met Gala theme, "Costume Art."