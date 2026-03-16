Isha Ambani's visit to Academy Museum sparks global cinema collaborations

Isha is a business leader and cultural patron; she's also deeply involved in promoting Indian arts through the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). Known for her effortless style, she kept it classic during her Los Angeles visit with a crisp white shirt, jeans, and minimal jewelry, a look that was both elegant and relatable.

NMACC and Academy Museum collaborations could change the game

This visit wasn't just a photo op: it was about building real bridges between Indian cinema and global audiences.

With talks of collaborations between NMACC and the Academy Museum, there's potential for more Indian films and stories to shine on international stages.

If you're into movies or love seeing cultures connect, this is one to watch!