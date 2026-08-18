'If loving India is 'andhbhakti'...': Isha Koppikar addresses backlash

She captioned the post, "If loving India is 'andhbhakti,' then I'll proudly wear the label."

"Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything."

She said in the video, "Be proud of the home you choose...Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country."

"It is doing something that makes your country better," she said in the video.

She urged people to honor their homeland and work toward its improvement.