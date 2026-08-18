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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'If loving India is 'andhbhakti'...': Isha Koppikar addresses backlash
'If loving India is 'andhbhakti'...': Isha Koppikar addresses backlash
Isha Koppikar is proud of being called 'Andhbhakt'

'If loving India is 'andhbhakti'...': Isha Koppikar addresses backlash

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 18, 2026
05:39 pm
What's the story

Actor Isha Koppikar has responded to being called an "andhbhakt (blind devotee)" by emphasizing her love for India. In a recent Instagram video, she clarified that her devotion is not toward any political party but toward the nation. "If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion...then yes, I am proud to be a devotee," she said.

Patriotism

'Patriotism is not just saying, I love my country...'

She captioned the post, "If loving India is 'andhbhakti,' then I'll proudly wear the label."

"Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything."

She said in the video, "Be proud of the home you choose...Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country."

"It is doing something that makes your country better," she said in the video.

She urged people to honor their homeland and work toward its improvement.

Giving back

'Instead of asking what the country has given us...'

Koppikar also called for a change in how people perceive their relationship with the country.

"Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don't we think about what we can give the country?" she said.

She ended her message by reiterating her pride in being Indian and unapologetically loving her country.

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Previous statement

Koppikar previously addressed backlash over her comments

This isn't the first time Koppikar has addressed the backlash over her comments.

In July, she had written, "If loving my country makes me a label, so be it."

"I'd rather be proud than apologetic."

She further added, "Yes, I'm an Andh Bhakt. I'm a Bharat Bhakti."

On the work front, Koppikar has been part of films like Fiza, Company, Pinjar, Don, and Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.

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