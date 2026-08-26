Ishaan Khatter to lead 'Culpa Mia's Indian remake?
What's the story
The Spanish Young Adult romance series, Culpa Mia (My Fault), and its two sequels are reportedly set to be adapted for an Indian audience. The original trilogy, based on author Mercedes Ron's best-selling Culpables series, has gained immense popularity. According to an industry insider quoted by Mid-Day, Prime Video is considering this adaptation with actor Ishaan Khatter as a potential lead.
Ongoing discussions
'Too early to call it a done deal'
An industry insider told the portal, "The desi adaptation is being discussed, and Ishaan is certainly one of the names being considered."
"But it's too early to call it a done deal. There are several conversations happening at this stage."
Notably, the actor has already led a similar steamy romance series, The Royals.
Career highlights
Khatter's recent and upcoming projects
Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds, is known for his roles in films like Dhadak and A Suitable Boy.
He was also seen in the highly acclaimed Homebound.
His upcoming projects include Pippa and the untitled project with director Raghav Raj Kakker.