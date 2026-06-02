IShowSpeed's 'World Cup (Champions)' hits 3 million views in 14 hours Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

IShowSpeed just dropped his latest track, World Cup (Champions), right before FIFA World Cup 2026, and it's already blowing up.

The music video pulled in over three million views and more than half a million likes on YouTube in just 14 hours.

Fans are now rallying for FIFA to make it the tournament's official anthem, and even Speed is on board.

FIFA teased everyone with a "We will be in touch..." reply on X, which only added to the hype.