OTT: When, where to watch Helly Shah's series 'Ishqa Ishqa'
What's the story
The trailer for the romantic thriller series Ishqa Ishqa has been released. The show stars Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey, and Anushka Kaushik. It is written by Rajesh Bachchani and directed by Amit Kumar Jha. The story revolves around Kabir (Dubey), a writer torn between two contrasting relationships with Suhani (Kaushik) and Arohi (Shah). Produced by Moving Images Studios Pvt. Ltd., Ishqa Ishqa will stream on Prime Video and MX Player by Prime Video from October 7.
Plot dynamics
Exploring the theme of obsession in relationships
As Kabir navigates his life, he is torn between Suhani's stability and trust, and Arohi's intense relationship.
The series delves into the fine line between love and obsession.
Shah described her character as someone who loves Kabir with "absolute intensity," adding that for Arohi, love and possession are almost synonymous.
Character insights
Understanding the characters better
Dubey described Kabir as a sensitive person trapped in a situation that becomes increasingly difficult to escape.
He said, "While Suhani brings a sense of peace and emotional clarity into his life, Arohi's intense presence continues to make it difficult for him to truly move forward."
Kaushik, who plays Suhani, said her character is grounded and emotionally aware, with a clear understanding of what she wants from a relationship.