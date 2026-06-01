'Isle of Man' film chronicles TT races starring Tatum Hewson
Amazon MGM is making a movie called Isle of Man, starring Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson, about the legendary TT motorcycle races and the Isle of Man itself.
Director Reid Carolin wants viewers to feel the rush of the race and see how special the island gets during race week, drawing inspiration from his own childhood memories of his mother telling him the Isle of Man was her favorite place in the world.
He calls TT "the most pure sporting event" and made sure filming felt authentic by getting right in on the action.
Residents join filming during TT week
Island residents are joining in as extras, with some playing roles like TV reporters or getting a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite event.
For many, it's exciting to help show off their home to a global audience.
Filming is happening alongside the real races without disrupting fans or riders, so everyone can enjoy TT week as usual.