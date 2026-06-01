'Isle of Man' film chronicles TT races starring Tatum Hewson Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Amazon MGM is making a movie called Isle of Man, starring Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson, about the legendary TT motorcycle races and the Isle of Man itself.

Director Reid Carolin wants viewers to feel the rush of the race and see how special the island gets during race week, drawing inspiration from his own childhood memories of his mother telling him the Isle of Man was her favorite place in the world.

He calls TT "the most pure sporting event" and made sure filming felt authentic by getting right in on the action.