'Israeli Oscar' faces wrath after film about Palestinian boy wins

Israel 's Culture Minister Miki Zohar has threatened to cut state funding for the Israeli Academy of Film and Television after a film depicting a Palestinian boy's journey to the sea achieved critical success. The movie, The Sea, directed by Shai Carmeli Pollak and produced by Baher Agbariya, won five awards at the 2025 Ophir Awards, including Best Picture. It is now slated to represent Israel at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category.

Minister's statement Zohar's criticism and plans for 'Israeli State Oscar' Zohar criticized the film for its negative portrayal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and the State of Israel. He called the Ophir Awards a "spit in the face of Israeli citizens" and announced plans to establish an "Israeli State Oscar," a new government-sponsored film awards ceremony. The Israeli Academy defended its selection, emphasizing commitment to cinematic excellence, artistic freedom, and free expression.

Legal concerns Legal experts weigh in on funding threat Legal experts are scrutinizing the legality of Zohar's threat to cut funding. Oded Feller, legal adviser for the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, told CNN that Zohar is "waving empty threats" and lacks authority to meddle with cultural content or the professional decisions of film selectors. He added that the ministry's budget is not Zohar's to control, and he cannot interfere with cultural content or professional judgment.

Film's reaction Producer responds: 'We are all equal' Agbariya, the producer of The Sea, responded to the controversy by saying, "This film is about every child's right to live in peace, a basic right we will not give up on." "We are all equal. Peace and equality are not an illusion, but a possible choice here and now." The movie also won four other awards at the Ophir Awards, including Best Actor for 13-year-old Muhammad Ghazawi, who became the youngest recipient of this award.