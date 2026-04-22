'It Ends with Us' trial: Lively moves to exclude interview Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Blake Lively is asking the court to leave out a 2016 interview from her upcoming It Ends with Us trial.

The clip, where she talked with journalist Kjersti Flaa, went viral again in 2024 and sparked criticism online.

Lively's team says the interview isn't relevant and that its importance has been blown out of proportion.