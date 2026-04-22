'It Ends with Us' trial: Lively moves to exclude interview
Entertainment
Blake Lively is asking the court to leave out a 2016 interview from her upcoming It Ends with Us trial.
The clip, where she talked with journalist Kjersti Flaa, went viral again in 2024 and sparked criticism online.
Lively's team says the interview isn't relevant and that its importance has been blown out of proportion.
Wayfarer says interview damages Lively's reputation
Wayfarer Studios thinks the interview shows Lively already had reputation issues, which helps its defense.
The trial kicks off May 18, 2026.
Recently, a judge trimmed down some claims but allowed key breach of contract and retaliation charges to move forward, so both sides are now fighting over what evidence makes it in.