Italian DJ Olly Esse says Raipur driver demanded extra cash
Italian DJ Olly Esse says she was asked for extra money on a short ride in Raipur, with the fare shown in the app at ₹281 and the extra demands pushing the cost to nearly ₹800.
She wondered if being a foreigner led to the extra demands and pointed out that fares should only change through the app, not with drivers asking for more.
"I'm not saying that my name and the picture of my profile may actually inspire those people to say, you know what, I am just feeling greedy today," said Olly Esse.
Others report drivers demanding extra cash
After Olly's post, others shared similar stories of drivers demanding extra cash beyond what the app showed.
The post prompted several social media users to share their own experiences with ride-hailing services, including instances of drivers allegedly asking for money over and above the fares displayed on apps.