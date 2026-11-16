Italian DJ Olly Esse says Raipur driver demanded extra cash

Italian DJ Olly Esse says she was asked for extra money on a short ride in Raipur, with the fare shown in the app at ₹281 and the extra demands pushing the cost to nearly ₹800.

She wondered if being a foreigner led to the extra demands and pointed out that fares should only change through the app, not with drivers asking for more.

"I'm not saying that my name and the picture of my profile may actually inspire those people to say, you know what, I am just feeling greedy today," said Olly Esse.