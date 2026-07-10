Korean stars IU-Lee Jong Suk part ways after 4 years
What's the story
South Korean stars IU (Lee Ji Eun) and Lee Jong Suk have parted ways after a four-year-long relationship. The news was confirmed by both their agencies on Friday, reported My Daily. The statement read, "It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues." A rep revealed, "Due to busy schedules, the time they could meet grew less and less, so they decided to end the relationship."
Relationship timeline
Relationship timeline: From friends to lovers
IU and Lee first met in 2012 while co-hosting SBS's music show Inkigayo. Despite their on-screen chemistry, they remained friends for years until their relationship turned romantic in December 2022. During his acceptance speech at the MBC Drama Awards for Big Mouth, Lee thanked a special person, sparking speculation among fans about IU's identity. Both agencies later confirmed the couple was dating.
Career focus
What's next for the stars?
Post-split, both IU and Lee are focusing on their respective careers. Lee is set to star in Disney+'s fantasy drama The Remarried Empress, based on a popular webtoon. He will portray Prince Heinrey, the charismatic ruler of the Western Kingdom who can turn into a bird. Meanwhile, IU is gearing up for her new album release in August 2026 and a solo concert at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in September.