IU and Lee Jong Suk have broken up

Korean stars IU-Lee Jong Suk part ways after 4 years

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:25 pm Jul 10, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

South Korean stars IU (Lee Ji Eun) and Lee Jong Suk have parted ways after a four-year-long relationship. The news was confirmed by both their agencies on Friday, reported My Daily. The statement read, "It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues." A rep revealed, "Due to busy schedules, the time they could meet grew less and less, so they decided to end the relationship."