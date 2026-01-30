'Mayasabha' review: Jaaved Jaaferi's film is ambitious but hollow

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion is the second film by Rahi Anil Barve, who previously directed the iconic horror film, Tumbbad. Starring Jaaved Jaaferi , Veena Jamkar, and Tumbbad actors Mohammad Samad and Deepak Damle, the artistic movie is inventive and thrives on its moody visuals. However, the narrative isn't too engaging, and the film is crushed under the weight of its own ambitions.

Plot One night, four people, and a hidden treasure Jaaferi plays Parmeshwar, a self-obsessed, narcissistic man, who lives in his dilapidated cinema hall, Mayasabha. Several years ago, he hid an enormous stash of gold there, but has since forgotten its precise location. When his son, Vasu (Samad), shares this secret with his acquaintances, Ravrana (Damle) and Zeenat (Jamkar), they attempt to steal it, leading to a charged conflict.

#1 Jaaferi, like you've never seen him before Jaaferi sheds his inhibitions and gives the role his all. Parmeshwar is mercurial, unpredictable, and volatile, and wants to remain a prisoner of the past. He finds comfort in the life already lived, but has no curiosity or zeal about the future. Jaaferi shoulders the layered, complex role with responsibility and brings Barve's vision to life.

#2 Samad is another actor to watch out for Samad, who essayed Pandurang in Tumbbad, is fantastic as Vasu, who wants to make peace with his histrionic father. He walks on eggshells around him, doesn't speak out of turn, and struggles to preserve the remnants of their strained relationship. His innate innocence makes him suitable for the role, and he and Jaaferi conjure a fruitful partnership on-screen.

#3 But, the film gets lost in itself Long stretches of dialogue make Mayasabha tedious and overbearing. It's largely set in a single location and plays out over one night. Thus, the story should feel thrilling, fast-paced, and give us no time to settle, but nothing of the sort happens. Barve spins a convoluted web, and by the time Mayasabha tries to break free, it's already too late.

#4 Feels artificial and hollow With its creative aesthetics, intriguing characters, and dialogue-dependent narrative, Mayasabha would perhaps have flourished better as a stage play. There are flashes of brilliance, but the film tries to do too much at once, leaving a sour aftertaste. There's no tension or depth, no character speaks to us, and the film feels surprisingly incomplete. It's not a patch on Tumbbad.