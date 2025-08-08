Next Article
Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested for alleged assault
Sean Knight Nicholson, Jack Nicholson's grandson, was arrested in Los Angeles on August 5 after being accused of assault by a woman.
He was taken into custody in the evening and released a few hours later on a $50,000 bond.
His court date is set for August 26.
Who is Sean Knight Nicholson?
Sean is the son of Jennifer Nicholson. He's known for his gothic style and works as a music producer focused on "Horror Composition" and "Dark Ambient."
Despite the recent controversy, he's been seen at public events with his famous grandfather.