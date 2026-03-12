Jack Osbourne names daughter after late father, Ozzy Osbourne
What's the story
Jack Osbourne, the son of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, has welcomed his fifth child and his second with wife Aree Gearhart. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram Post on Thursday. The newborn has been named Ozzy Matilda Osbourne in honor of her late grandfather, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76.
Family expansion
Baby born on March 5
The Instagram post shared by Osbourne featured a black-and-white clip of the newborn sleeping on floral sheets. A card next to her read "Hello, World," revealing that she was born on March 5; she was born at 8:49am and weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces. The baby is the couple's second child together; they welcomed their first child, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July 2022.
Previous children
Osbourne is also father to 3 daughters from previous marriage
In addition to his two children with Gearhart, Osbourne is also a father to three daughters from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly. The couple shares Pearl Clementine Osbourne (13), Andy Rose Osbourne (10), and Minnie Theodora Osbourne (8). Osbourne and Gearhart tied the knot in September 2023.
Grief and hope
Baby Ozzy Matilda has provided a sense of hope
Osbourne shared with The Sun in December that before the singer's passing, the couple was able to share the news of their pregnancy with him. He added, "I think it's been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing, probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way." "It's very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness."