'Adolescence' writer alleges some colleagues are 'using AI to cheat' 

Thorne expressed his concerns over the use of AI in scriptwriting, saying, "I have spoken to a number of execs and studio heads about their use of AI, and got hugely different responses."

"But what I did hear from them-and what anecdotally I've heard from a few writers close to me-is that some in my profession are using AI to cheat."

He noted these scribes were not merely asking AI for help or guidance but completely depending on it.