The legendary rise of Jackie Chan in US cinema

Jackie Chan , one of the most successful martial artists-turned-actors globally, has revolutionized US cinema. Chan, with his unique combination of action and comedy, has had an amazing run in Hollywood. His ability to pull off death-defying stunts, along with his charming screen presence, has garnered him millions of fans across the globe. Here's a look at how Chan redefined US cinema for the better.

#1 Breakthrough with 'Rumble in the Bronx' In 1995, Chan became a household name in America with Rumble in the Bronx. The film was the perfect combination of Chan's brilliant martial arts and impeccable comic timing, and it was a box office hit. It earned over $32 million domestically, making Chan a tough competition for veteran action stars. This was the movie that introduced American audiences to his brand of action-comedy.

#2 Success with 'Rush Hour' series The Rush Hour series took Chan's star status to a whole new level internationally. The 1998-released first installment saw him paired with comedian Chris Tucker. Their on-screen chemistry did wonders, and the movie became a worldwide hit. The sequels only continued the trend, making Rush Hour one of the most-loved action-comedy franchises.

#3 Diversifying roles beyond action-comedy Beyond action-comedies like Rush Hour, Chan also took on a variety of roles to prove his mettle as an actor. Films like Shanghai Noon, which saw him star opposite Owen Wilson, highlighted how he can fit into different genres and yet keep his audience hooked. These projects helped broaden his arsenal away from conventional martial arts films.