Jackie Shroff to co-star in Salman Khan, Nayanthara's upcoming film
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of an upcoming action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film stars Salman Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. A source told the portal, "Jackie Shroff starts shooting for the film with Salman Khan today (Friday) in Mumbai." "He has a dynamic role, and is sure to be greeted with seetis and taalis."
Role details
Shroff to play a 'pivotal' role in the movie
The source also clarified, "Contrary to the buzz, he isn't the negative lead, but plays a part pivotal to the film's narrative."
The antagonists in this action entertainer are Rahul Dev, Abhimanyu Singh, and Aravind Swami.
"It's a film with multiple villains, and the casting for all of it is done," added the source.
Production timeline
'The Indian schedule wraps up by the end of August'
The source further revealed, "The Indian schedule wraps up by the end of August, following which the team will head to Europe briefly for another schedule, before calling it a wrap."
Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, with Kuldeep Rathore and Rafi Kazi as co-producers, the film is set to release during Eid 2027.