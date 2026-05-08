Jackie Shroff enters superhero era; new film locks release date
What's the story
The upcoming film The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman, starring Jackie Shroff, has locked its release date. It will hit theaters on May 29, 2026. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films and promises a unique blend of imagination and innocence with an intriguing narrative. A comicesque poster was also released.
Teaser insights
Teaser released recently
A teaser for The Great Grand Superhero was released earlier, which beautifully captures the essence of childhood imagination and the special bond between a grandfather and his grandson. We see a student getting sent out of the classroom for discussing superpowers with a classmate. Shroff, speaking about the film's intent, said, "With 'The Great Grand Superhero,' we're fulfilling every child's dream. Kids' dreams should always come first."
Superhero's essence
What makes an ordinary man a superhero?
When asked what makes an ordinary man a superhero, Shroff shared his thoughts. He said, "If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero." This statement reflects the film's theme of celebrating the inner child and resilience in every individual.
Cast details
Film is directed by Manish Saini
The Great Grand Superhero is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh. It is expected to be a delightful watch for audiences of all ages with its unique storyline and talented cast.