Jackie Shroff enters superhero era; new film locks release date

The upcoming film The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman, starring Jackie Shroff , has locked its release date. It will hit theaters on May 29, 2026. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films and promises a unique blend of imagination and innocence with an intriguing narrative. A comicesque poster was also released.

Teaser insights Teaser released recently A teaser for The Great Grand Superhero was released earlier, which beautifully captures the essence of childhood imagination and the special bond between a grandfather and his grandson. We see a student getting sent out of the classroom for discussing superpowers with a classmate. Shroff, speaking about the film's intent, said, "With 'The Great Grand Superhero,' we're fulfilling every child's dream. Kids' dreams should always come first."

Superhero's essence What makes an ordinary man a superhero? When asked what makes an ordinary man a superhero, Shroff shared his thoughts. He said, "If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero." This statement reflects the film's theme of celebrating the inner child and resilience in every individual.

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