'Kaali Kheti': Release date, cast, and first poster
What's the story
The upcoming rural horror film Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, is set to hit theaters on October 23. The release date was announced along with the first poster of the film. The poster gives a glimpse into the eerie world of Haris Imtiyaz Khan's directorial venture, although it keeps the central mystery under wraps.
Film's theme
Fresh take on horror
Kaali Kheti, written and directed by Khan, delves into the world of agriculture through a horror-driven narrative.
The director explained his vision for the film, saying in a statement, "For me, Kaali Kheti is about examining agriculture through the lens of horror."
"Something I hadn't seen before. Something that felt fresh, exciting and also deeply disturbing."
Cast details
Family, legacy at center of narrative
The film's rural setting plays a crucial role in its narrative, with family, legacy, and buried truths at the center of the story.
The movie also features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.
Produced by Sana Khan under BlackCanvas Studio, Kaali Kheti is set to bring its unique blend of horror and agriculture to theaters later this year.