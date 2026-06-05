Jackson disputes $6.5 million ruling, denies assault, cites name change
Jermaine Jackson, a 71-year-old former Jackson 5 member, is pushing back against a $6.5 million court ruling in a sexual assault case after he did not respond to the lawsuit.
He says he was sued under the wrong name, his public name instead of his legal one, Jermaine LaJuane Jacksun, which he legally changed in California in 2013, and denies sexually assaulting Rita Butler Barrett.
Barrett seeks compensation via default judgment
Rita Butler Barrett claims Jackson assaulted her at her home in 1988 and that Motown founder Berry Gordy and others tried to cover it up to protect Jackson's career.
Her team says they made several attempts to notify him about the lawsuit, even publishing notices in the Los Angeles Times last year.
Since Jackson did not respond, Barrett is now seeking full compensation through the default judgment.