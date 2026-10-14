Jackson-Jordan says son diagnosed with colon cancer after ignoring symptoms
Entertainment
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan from The Real Housewives of Potomac has shared that her 27-year-old son Jackson was diagnosed with colon cancer after ignoring symptoms out of fear.
It took a health scare involving his sister for him to finally get checked, which led to the discovery of a tumor.
Jackson-Jordan's son cancer-free, urging regular checkups
After keeping things private during treatment, Jackson is now cancer-free as of September 2026.
He and his mom are encouraging young people not to brush off health changes. Jackson admits he wishes he'd acted sooner.
They hope their story inspires others to pay attention to warning signs and get regular check-ups.