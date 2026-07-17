Jacqueline Fernandez launches AI avatar: What to expect
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital avatar. The virtual persona, created by Collective Artists Network's in-house AI studio Galleri5, will allow fans to access her book recommendations, late-night musings, and personal anecdotes. The avatar is designed to reflect Fernandez's personality and worldview rather than just her physical appearance, as per Variety.
Avatar details
Book club, '2am thoughts,' and more
The digital avatar will feature a Book Club where Fernandez will recommend books that have influenced her thinking.
The platform will also include her "2am thoughts," which are self-reflections and personal anecdotes from different stages of her life.
"I've always loved sharing the things that inspire me... This avatar creates a completely new way to do that," said Fernandez about the initiative.
Engagement strategy
Collective Artists Network's approach to AI avatars
The launch of Fernandez's AI avatar is part of Collective Artists Network's strategy to use technology for deeper audience engagement while maintaining the authenticity of each creator.
The network has been developing AI avatar and production capabilities across its talent roster, with the Fernandez build being one of the more editorially driven applications focused on ideas and literature rather than brand promotion.