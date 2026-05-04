Jacqueline Fernandez to return to Cannes this year

Past participation

Her previous appearances at Cannes

Fernandez has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past few years, drawing attention with her stunning looks. Last year, she was honored by the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema initiative, joining five other global honorees. This recognition was a significant milestone for South Asian representation in cinema on an international scale. She had also attended the festival in 2024, where she represented India and graced the premiere of The Substance.