Jacqueline Fernandez to return to Cannes this year
What's the story
Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The 79th edition of the annual festival will be held from May 12 to 23. A source told Hindustan Times that the actor is "currently in the process of finalizing her various looks before heading to France."
Past participation
Her previous appearances at Cannes
Fernandez has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past few years, drawing attention with her stunning looks. Last year, she was honored by the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema initiative, joining five other global honorees. This recognition was a significant milestone for South Asian representation in cinema on an international scale. She had also attended the festival in 2024, where she represented India and graced the premiere of The Substance.
Jury president
Payal Kapadia will also be attending Cannes this year
In addition to Fernandez's return, Indian cinema will also be represented by filmmaker Payal Kapadia at Cannes 2026. She has been appointed as the president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics' Week, an independent sidebar of the festival. To recall, in 2024, Kapadia won the Cannes Competition Grand Prix with her film All We Imagine As Light. Critics' Week 2026 will take place from May 13-21.