Payal Kapadia to head jury at Cannes Critics' Week

India's decorated filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been appointed as the president of the jury for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week . This prestigious section of the Cannes Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing first and second feature films. Kapadia will be leading a jury that includes Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and director of Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

Career progression Kapadia's role in jury Kapadia's appointment as jury president comes after her recent success at international festivals. She is among a select group of filmmakers who have been entrusted with evaluating emerging cinematic voices. The Critics' Week jury will be awarding prizes in several categories, including feature films, short films, and performances. The 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week is set to take place from May 13 to May 21.

Festival focus About Cannes Critics' Week Critics' Week has a long-standing reputation for discovering new talent in cinema. The section focuses on debut and second films, often bringing lesser-known filmmakers into the global spotlight. Several directors who started here have become regulars at major international festivals. In a statement, Kapadia noted, "At a time where independent cinema is being eroded in every country, supporting the first works of filmmakers is almost a resistance to the market forces."

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Educational background Kapadia's background and achievements Kapadia studied directing at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Her early short films, including Afternoon Clouds and And What Is the Summer Saying, were screened at international platforms such as the Cinefondation and Berlinale. Her first feature documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing was selected at Directors's Fortnight in 2021, where it won the L'Oeil d'Or for Best Documentary.

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