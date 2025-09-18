Hollywood actor and musician Jaden Smith has been appointed as the first artistic director of French luxury brand Christian Louboutin's men's line. The 27-year-old will be responsible for creating four collections annually, covering men's shoes, leather goods, and accessories. This is a significant move for Smith, who has previously worked with his own brand MSFTSrep and collaborated with sneaker brand New Balance but has never led an entire line at a luxury fashion house.

Appointment rationale 'Why not Jaden?' says Louboutin on his decision Christian Louboutin, the 62-year-old founder of the brand, said he was convinced by Smith's creativity and also happy to have an intelligent voice from a different generation. He told Le Figaro newspaper, "One morning, I was swimming and I asked myself: 'Why not Jaden?'" He believes Smith will add "visibility" to the line, which makes up for a quarter of Louboutin's revenue since debuting in 2008.

Role acceptance 'Biggest honors' for Smith Smith, who has acted in films like The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid, said that his new role is "one of the biggest honors" of his life. He told WWD, "I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house and also stepping into such a serious role."

Potential recognition Smith is eager to learn, says Louboutin Louboutin acknowledged that while Smith may lack technical skills at the moment, he is eager to learn. "Today he lacks technique but he's starting to learn," Louboutin said, adding that Smith has already visited Italian factories as part of his learning process. "What you cannot learn is enthusiasm and taste and passion. All that, he has," Louboutin added.