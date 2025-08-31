Next Article
Jagapathi Babu reveals he turned down role in Nani's 'Jersey'
On the latest episode of Jayammu Nischayammu Raa (now streaming on OTTplay Premium), actor Nani joined host Jagapathi Babu for a candid chat.
Babu admitted he regrets saying no to a role in Jersey—Nani's big hit that won the National Award for Best Film—and promised not to turn down future offers from him again.
Babu's warm hosting and personal stories make the show special
The episode took a heartfelt turn when Nani's school teacher made a surprise appearance, revealing more about his early days and career journey.
With personal stories like these and warm hosting by Babu, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa keeps drawing in viewers who love seeing stars open up beyond the screen.
Fans are already looking forward to who'll join next.