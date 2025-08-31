LOADING...
PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin
This is PM Modi's first visit to China since 2016meeting with Xi in 10 months

By Snehil Singh
Aug 31, 2025
10:02 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This is his first visit to the country in seven years. On Sunday, he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Tianjin. The two leaders last met about 10 months ago during the BRICS summit in Russia.

Diplomatic efforts

Modi's visit to China amid US-India ties downturn

Modi's visit to China comes amid a sudden downturn in India-US ties due to Washington's trade and tariff policies. The meeting between Modi and Xi aims to improve bilateral relations between the two Asian neighbors. The SCO summit, which started on Sunday with an official banquet hosted by Xi, is being attended by 20 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Upcoming events

SCO summit to continue on Monday

The leaders' summit will be held on Monday, with most attendees expected to stay for China's largest military parade in Beijing on September 3. The parade marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War. This year's SCO summit is significant as it is China's largest head-of-state diplomacy event so far.