PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin

By Snehil Singh 10:02 am Aug 31, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This is his first visit to the country in seven years. On Sunday, he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Tianjin. The two leaders last met about 10 months ago during the BRICS summit in Russia.