Israeli airstrike in Yemen kills Houthi PM, several ministers: Report

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed that an Israeli airstrike killed their Prime Minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, in Yemen 's capital, Sanaa. The strike also killed several ministers and wounded others during a routine government workshop assessing its yearly activities. This incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Israel, with the former launching missiles at Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during its conflict with Hamas.

Official response 'This is only the beginning': Israel Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the airstrike "a crushing blow" to the Houthis, adding that "this is only the beginning." The Israeli military confirmed it targeted senior Houthi officials in Sanaa. Earlier this week, other Israeli strikes in Sanaa killed at least 10 people and injured 102 others, according to Houthi-run health ministry and government officials.

Retaliation promised Houthis vow to take revenge Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi's supreme political council, vowed to take revenge and warned foreign companies to leave Israel "before it's too late." The airstrike occurred while Abdul-Malik al-Houthi was addressing a speech on the rebel-owned television station about Gaza developments. Ahmed Nagi from Crisis Group International called this killing a "serious setback" for the Houthis as it marks an Israeli shift toward targeting their leaders.