Jagapathi Babu's 'Anantha': Spiritual drama with heart, now streaming

Jagapathi Babu plays one of the lead roles, portraying different characters across the five stories. The movie stands out for its emotional depth—thanks to soulful music and strong performances—but some scenes feel slow.

Should you watch it?

If you're into heartfelt stories about transformation and serving others, Anantha is worth checking out.

It isn't flawless (the pacing drags at times), but its message about love and understanding feels especially relevant today.