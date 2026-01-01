Jagapathi Babu's 'Anantha': Spiritual drama with heart, now streaming
Entertainment
Anantha, directed by Suresh Krissna after a hiatus, landed on OTT (JioHotstar) on January 13, 2026.
The film weaves together five stories inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings, focusing on faith, compassion, and personal growth.
What's the vibe?
Jagapathi Babu plays one of the lead roles, portraying different characters across the five stories.
The movie stands out for its emotional depth—thanks to soulful music and strong performances—but some scenes feel slow.
Should you watch it?
If you're into heartfelt stories about transformation and serving others, Anantha is worth checking out.
It isn't flawless (the pacing drags at times), but its message about love and understanding feels especially relevant today.